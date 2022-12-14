Listen to this article

Rolls-Royce is a brand that takes personalization very seriously. The automaker allows customers the freedom and flexibility to craft their dream car with an assortment of bespoke options. The company recently showcased its customization abilities with six one-off Phantom Series II cars it revealed at a private event in Dubai.

What makes these cars unique is the artist that Rolls-Royce worked with in creating them. Rolls-Royce Abu Dhabi and Rolls-Royce Dubai initiated the project, commissioning British artist Sacha Jafri to give the six vehicles unique artwork in the Gallery, the glass-enclosed space running the length of the Phantom’s dashboard.

The cars were designed to represent the five elements – wind, water, air, earth, and fire – and humanity, which references Jafri’s “The Journey of Humanity.” This artwork holds the official Guinness World Record for being the largest canvas painting ever produced.

Rolls-Royce began the project in late 2020, taking two years to complete. Jafri completed it at the company’s home in Goodwood, working with the company’s resident bespoke designer in Dubai. Each vehicle also includes Jafri’s heart motif in the hand-painted coachline and an engraved base for each of the vehicle’s Spirt of Ecstasy statues.

Rolls-Royce also offers each Phantom with an NFT (non-fungible token), which the owner can sell, with each transaction resulting in a royalty being paid to a digital wallet that raises funds for future charitable donations. The project to build the cars was a way to raise money for charity and has already exceeded its $1 million target, providing funds for charities in the health, sustainability, and education fields.

“We saw this project as a unique opportunity for an exchange of ideas between the art world and our own specialisms in design, materials, and craftsmanship; that sense of discovery and shared inspiration really shines out from these amazing cars,” said Michelle Lusby, Bespoke Lead Designer based at the Rolls-Royce Private office in Dubai.

Rolls-Royce updated the Phantom earlier this year. The Series II received an illuminated grille like the smaller Ghost, retro-styled wheels, and other minor tweaks to the large luxury car, which is available in an extended-wheelbase configuration.