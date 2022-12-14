Listen to this article

Ford has a new strategy for the European market – the Blue oval automaker will promote American values on the Old continent, targeting a customer group that is looking for more adventurous products. As part of this new plan, the brand will launch the Bronco in selected European markets in the spring of next year. It will join the Mustang and Explorer as products designed for the North American market but adapted and also sold in Europe.

Automotive News reports the off-roader will hit the Euro market with a selection of two powertrains. The Bronco’s 2.3-liter four-cylinder Ecoboost will serve as the base engine, likely offering close to 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts). The range-topping mill will be the 2.7-liter V6 turbo gas unit with an output in the region of 330 hp (246 kW). It seems that the 3.0-liter twin-turbo available in the United States won’t be sold in Europe, probably due to the stricter emissions standards in the region.

Gallery: Ford Bronco (Euro-spec)

11 Photos

The online publication says Ford will sell the Bronco as a halo product but we don’t know whether this means it will be positioned above the Explorer in Europe, which is currently the marque’s most expensive product on the continent. According to early information, the Bronco will have a starting price of about €60,000 in Germany, which corresponds to around $63,270 with the current exchange rates. For comparison, the base two-door model in the United States starts at $32,295 for the 2023 model year.

While it's definitely not a typical mainstream product, especially by European standards, the Bronco will face stiff competition from the Jeep Wrangler and Land Rover Defender. The three models are obviously very different but generally play in the same league of hardcore off-roaders with everyday usability. The Ineos Grenadier is also a potential rival with its body-on-frame construction, powerful BMW-sourced engines, and vintage design inspired by the original Defender.

Ford is restructuring its business in Europe and has already started discontinuing models that will no longer be needed under the new plan. The Mondeo is no longer available and the Fiesta will be retired officially soon, together with the S-Max and Galaxy minivans. Just recently, Ford promised to be “more American” in Europe, probably hinting at even more US-spec models arriving in Europe in the next years.