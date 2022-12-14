Listen to this article

Following its North American debut a month ago at the Los Angeles Auto Show, the surprisingly attractive 2023 Toyota Prius finally has a price tag. Math starts at $27,450 for the base LE model, which you can optionally have with all-wheel drive from $28,850. The XLE sets you back $30,895 or $32,395 with AWD. At an extra cost, these midrange models can be had with a $275 digital key, the $735 12.3-inch infotainment, and a $1,000 fixed glass roof.

At the top of the food chain, the Limited retails from $34,465 and the Limited AWD from $35,865. You can get them with a digital rearview mirror for an extra $200 while heated rear seats cost an additional $350. Toyota sells the flagship version with a Limited Premium Package encompassing Advanced Park and Panoramic View Monitor for $1,085.

Regardless of trim level, all 2023 Prius flavors get the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 as standard. It encompasses the following systems: Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, Road Sign Assist, Automatic High Beams, and Proactive Driving Assist.

As far as colors are concerned, Cutting Edge, Guardian Gray, Midnight Black Metallic, and Reservoir Blue are available, along with two $495 premium paints: Supersonic Red and Wind Chill Pearl. The final bill will also include the dealer processing and handling fee of $1,095.

Pricing for the Prius Prime has yet to be revealed, but to get an idea, we should point out that the outgoing 2022MY plug-in hybrid is about $3,700 more expensive than the self-charging model. Toyota says the PHEV will also be available for the 2023MY, so we should find out how much it costs in the near future. As a refresher, the version with the charging port will be the only one available in Europe.

Toyota will have the 2023 Prius at dealers across the US next month.