Two best friends commissioned ECD Automotive Design to build a pair of matching Land Rover Defender 90 soft top SUVs. The two are identical on the outside and difficult to tell apart, but they diverge once you peek into their cabins. One is called Project 67, while the other is named Project Flamingo.

Both restomods wear the same eggshell Keswick green exterior color that’s paired with a black canvas roof. Further confusing anyone looking at them is the 16-inch deep-dish black wheels with matching lug nuts. ECD wraps the wheels in BFGoodrich all-terrain tires. On top, the two Land Rovers feature four LED spotlights on top of their black roll cages.

The similarities also translate to the engine bay and chassis. Both SUVs feature a General Motors-sourced LS3 V8 engine, which pairs with a six-speed automatic gearbox. Other underbody similarities include the ECD air suspension systems, the EBC brakes, and the Borla dual exhaust systems.

Inside Project 67, ECD installed a Momo Prototipo steering wheel. The aftermarket specialist wrapped it and the seats, which feature a horizontal single stitch, in Cadence Moon Rock leather. In the back, Project 67 differentiates itself with two inward-facing benches. Further setting this Defender apart is its 110-volt outlet, a wireless charger, and rear air conditioning for added passenger comfort.

Project Flamingo has its differences, featuring an interior finished in Cadence Lentil leather. The driver handles a Nardi Challenge steering wheel wrapped in the same leather. In the back, the Land Rover only has one inward-facing bench seat. It sits opposite the inward-facing jump seats, further setting it apart from its sibling.

The two SUVs “showcase the wide range of options our clients can choose to make their dream one-of-one truck,” said ECD co-founder Scott Wallace. Making these Land Rovers even more special is the fact that every ECD custom Defender build is exclusive. The company won’t allow another client to replicate it, making his pair of Land Rovers a unique symbol of friendship.