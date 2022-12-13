Listen to this article

A massive recall of 1.23 million Ram trucks is underway from Stellantis. The issue involves tailgates that may not latch properly, and as such, they could fall open. The potential problem affects model years 2019 through 2022, and it can occur on both light and heavy-duty pickups. An estimated 120,759 trucks in Canada, 26,613 in Mexico, and 27,404 in other markets are also affected.

Specifically, the issue lies with latching components on the gate. According to Stellantis, the striker plates on some trucks may not line up properly. This could prevent the tailgate from closing completely, possibly causing them to drop down unexpectedly. If unsecured goods are in the bed of the truck when this happens, those goods could end up on the road or worse, hence the recall. Fortunately, it appears that worst-case scenario hasn't happened yet – Stellantis isn't aware of any injuries or accidents relating to this recall.

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Ram 1500 shop now

The recall applies to Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500 pickups going back to 2019, but not all. Trucks with the trick multifunction tailgate, and trucks with tailgate sensors are not affected by this alignment issue.

The automaker became aware of the problem while conducting a routine review of customer service records. The fix involves an inspection of latch components, and a realignment if necessary. Stellantis will begin notifying affected customers in January 2023 when inspection and realignment services become available.

Gallery: 2022 Ram Special Editions At 2021 State Fair Of Texas

7 Photos

For some Ram trims, this is the second recall in less than a month. In mid-November, nearly a quarter-million 2500 and 3500 HD trucks were recalled for a potential fire risk. Pickups running the 6.7-liter Cummins Turbo Diesel engine and 68RFE transmission could experience excessive heat and pressure in the transmission, causing fluid to leak from the dipstick tube. The recall covers trucks going back to the 2020 model year. Stellantis didn't have a remedy available at the time the recall was issued.