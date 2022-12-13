Listen to this article

Lexus is eventually rolling out Panasonic's Nanoe X air quality system to all of its models in Europe so that occupants can breathe easier. The tech can allegedly inhibit viruses, bacteria, pollen, and allergens from spreading around the cabin. It also reportedly helps fight bad odors.

The tech works by discharging nano-sized water molecules containing microscopic hydroxyl radicals into the HVAC system's airflow. This substance breaks down and neutralizes the pollutants entering the cabin.

Lexus used the Nanoe tech previously. The major change for the new version is the amount of hydroxyl radical particles that the system emits by raising the rate to 4.8 trillion per second, versus 480 billion from the earlier implementation.

In Europe, Nanoe X debuted on the 2021 Lexus ES. Since then, the brand introduced it to the UX, RX, and the RZ with the available Lexus Climate Concierge system. More models will get the system in 2023.

Lexus isn't touting the Nanoe X tech in the United States like in Europe and makes no mention of the system in the specification sheets for the US-market versions of these vehicles. Motor1.com reached out to the automaker for clarification on whether the division intends to introduce it to this market.

Like many automakers, electrification is the future of Lexus. The RZ 450e is a major step in this direction. It shares underpinnings with the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra. A pair of electric motors produce a total of 308 horsepower (230 kilowatts) and 321 pound-feet (435 Newton-meters) of torque. A 71.4-kilowatt-hour battery provides an estimated range of 225 miles (362 kilometers). Pricing details are not yet available.

The company also recently updated the UX 300e EV by increasing the battery's capacity to 72.8 kWh from the previous 54.4 kWh. At least in Europe, the range allegedly increases to 280 miles (450 kilometers). Smaller tweaks include Yamaha-sourced performance dampers in the rear, revised suspension tuning, and updates to the electric power steering setup.

In late 2021, Toyota and Lexus displayed 15 concepts showing styling ideas for electric models in a variety of segments. The company is teasing the possibility of a production version of the Electrified Sport.