A new Honda Civic Type R means a new Type R TCR race car is coming. Seen here in camouflage for the first time, Honda promises a proper debut in 2023 before hitting the track in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge.

There's of course no mystery to the road-going version of the Civic Type R. Honda unveiled the turbocharged hot hatch in July 2022, though we didn't get details on the powertrain until late August. The Type R TCR is obviously based on the same FL5 production car, though it carries significant changes to the exterior for better downforce, stability, cooling, and cornering prowess. At this early stage, Honda isn't ready to share details on the race car but teaser images below offer a glimpse of what's to come.

It's impossible to miss the aggressive cut-outs behind the rear wheels and the large wing on the back. There's another large spoiler at the front, and Alcon brakes are visible behind the wheels. Side skirts give the impression the car is sitting on the ground, and it will certainly ride lower due to a race-tuned suspension system. The turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder will also gain racing upgrades, along with the transmission. The interior comes race-ready with a multi-channel driver display, additional driver cooling, and FIA approval for safety.

Honda Performance Development (HPD) and JAS Motorsports are responsible for the build. This is the same team that created the previous-generation Type R TCR that was campaigned successfully with multiple race wins and championships to its credit. The 2023 model already has three teams signed up for action with IMSA in North America – HART, LA Honda World, and Victor Gonzales Racing Team (VGRT).

"The Civic Type R is one of Honda's most iconic and desirable cars," said HPD Commercial Manager John Whiteman. "Being an icon and a globally homologated proper race car makes it no surprise that the TCR is one of HPD's most popular cars. We at HPD are very proud to continue our partnership with JAS and offer the Honda Civic Type R FL5 TCR to North America in 2023."

Full information on the new Civic Type R TCR along with pricing should be announced in the first quarter of 2023. In the meantime, check out the Rambling About Cars podcast for winners of a different nature in the 2022 Motor1.com Star Awards.