The third-generation BMW X6 entered production in 2019 for the 2020 model year. It’s due for its mid-cycle refresh that the automaker has been prepping all year. It’s been a few months since we last spotted the model, but a new spy video captured several examples of the high-powered X6 M variant tackling the Nurburgring race track.

BMW only hides a portion of the front clip, concealing the mild styling changes coming to the SUV. The subtle approach to the exterior will likely extend to under the hood. The X6 M currently uses BMW’s 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, producing 600 horsepower (448 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (449 Newton-meters) of torque. The crossover’s output jumps to 617 hp (460 kW) in the Competition model. Those figures shouldn’t change for the redesigned crossover.

Our spy photographers have had the opportunity to capture the X6’s revamped interior, and it will follow other recent BMW redesigns, receiving the brand’s dual-screen curved display and the company’s iDrive infotainment software. BMW could tweak the gear selector, mimicking the layout and style of the new iX.

BMW will keep the exterior updates to a minimum. However, there will be changes across the lineup, including on the X6 M. The hotter variant should receive slimmer headlight units, which are covered by camouflage, and a reshaped kidney grille. It won’t grow in size, with the lower bumper retaining its large openings, although they look narrower than they do now. The rear is completely exposed, and it doesn’t look like BMW is making any changes. The rear bumper, diffuser, and taillights look unchanged from the current model.

BMW has been developing the revamped X6 all year, so a reveal should be right around the corner. The mid-cycle update will bring minor changes inside and out to the stylish crossover, which doesn’t take long to cook at the test track. We doubt we’ll see BMW reveal the X6 before the end of the year, but a reveal in early 2023 is possible, especially for the standard X6. The X6 M could debut at a later date.