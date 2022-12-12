Listen to this article

The Tonale is Alfa Romeo’s latest product that should bring new customers to the brand who are looking for something smaller and more affordable than the aging Stelvio and Giulia. The small crossover shares its platform with the Jeep Compass and Jeep Commander, as well as the Dodge Hornet, which is a slightly redesigned and reengineered version of the Italian model. The Tonale is positioned as one of the sportiest products in the compact crossover segment, which leaves us with great expectations regarding its performance on the road.

Leaving aside the subjective feedback, there’s no better way to judge the performance of a car in corners than track times and moose test times. Our colleagues at km77.com recently put the Tonale to the moose and slalom tests to evaluate how fast the model is around the cones. These two performance and safety tests also show how the electronic assistance systems in the vehicle work.

Gallery: 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale

22 Photos

The Tonale from the video has a gasoline engine with 131 horsepower (96 kilowatts), which is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This particular vehicle is from the Edizione Speciale special edition, which means it has 20-inch wheels with 235/40 96V Pirelli PZero performance tires. The power reaches only the front wheels.

Despite its performance-oriented suspension tune, large wheels, and direct steering, the Tonale didn’t really impress in the moose test, though. The reason seems to be mostly related to the vehicle’s electronic assistance systems with the test driver explaining the electronic stability system almost never braked the car to make it easier to control. The best attempt at the moose test for the Tonale was at 46 miles per hour (74 kilometers per hour), which is notably beyond what vehicles like the Nissan Ariya and Honda Civic registered.

In the United States, you’ll only be able to order the Tonale with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Alfa Romeo decided to drop the 2.0-liter gas mill and leave the crossover only with the 1.3-liter PHEV system that has a total system output of 272 horsepower (203 kilowatts). Regardless of the engine, however, it seems that the Tonale is not a moose test expert but it’s important to note the test pilot from the video says the vehicle feels very nimble and quick in normal driving.