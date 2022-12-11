Listen to this article

Another day, another set of leaked documents with information about the upcoming BMW M3 CS. The latest news could delight Bimmer fans in the US as it confirms the arrival of the amped-up M3 across the pond.

The leaked documents on BimmerPost forums have three codes: two for Europe and one for the US. The left-hand-drive M3 CS for Europe is coded 61AY, while the right-hand-drive model is coded 62AY. Meanwhile, the US LHD version comes with code 63AY. There are no differences between the three codes, save for their steering orientation.

The newly leaked documents also confirm what we know before. The new G80 BMW M3 CS will be powered by the same engine found in the M4 CSL – the twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six S58 mill. The documents reveal that the power output will be 405 kilowatts or 543 horsepower, which should align with the current power output of the limited M4 CSL. That said, torque figures are expected to be 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) as well.

Unlike the rear-wheel-drive M4 CSL, both the previous report and the new leak confirm that the new M3 CS will have xDrive, which means all four wheels will be driven by the engine.

Interestingly, the transmission is presented with a question mark in the leaked documents. The previous report stated that it will arrive with an automatic transmission. As for the interior, our spies have caught the M3 CS with front bucket seats as standard equipment. Found in the mid-cycle refresh of the 3 Series, BMW's iDrive system on OS 8 is expected in the M3 CS.

The previous report has stated that the M3 CS's production will be limited, which will begin in March 2023 and will run through February 2024; the fresh leaks back up this information. This means a reveal could be around the corner. The only question now is when.