Volkswagen is about to give the Tiguan a major revamp. Production prototypes of the third-generation model have already been spotted on the move, with the latest one caught in the Alps trying to hide the visual updates in plain sight, courtesy of YouTube's CarSpyMedia.

Just like the one caught by our spies on snow, the Tiguan here was wearing clever decals to make the new model look like its predecessor. The stickers were seen on the headlights and taillights, the chrome strips on the grille and at the bottom of the doors, and the C-shaped chrome on the bumper. Even the rear end comes with faux quad exhaust tips, which were actually – you guessed it right – just stickers.

Despite the effort to conceal the changes, VW couldn't hide the fact that the next-generation model was less boxy than before. It appeared to have adapted the shape of the ID.4. The new Tiguan seemed larger than the outgoing model, too.

While not seen in the spy video above, a prototype was caught before failing to hide its cabin. A non-integrated touchscreen was seen on the dashboard, which should be one of the biggest changes in the interior.

As for the steering wheel, VW CEO has confirmed that the touch-sensitive functions will not be present starting in the upcoming Tiguan. You can also expect VW to straighten out infotainment issues – both hardware and software – in this new model.

The underpinnings of the third-generation model could use an evolution of the MQB platform, using cleaner gasoline and diesel engines to comply with upcoming Euro 7 regulations. A mild-hybrid version will not surprise us if it arrives, as well as a plug-in hybrid model that will boost the electrified lineup of the German marque.

The next Volkswagen Tiguan could be revealed in the second half of 2023 for the 2024 model year.