There's something cool about transforming an old school bus into an RV. Skoolies, as they are called, have quite a following on Instagram and YouTube.

According to their Life Anywhere YouTube channel, the family of this skoolie sold their houses in 2020 and haven’t looked back. They spent the last two years converting an old 1993 Blue Bird school bus into a dream home on wheels. As a family of five, life hasn’t been easy downsizing from 3,400 square feet, but they say they love it so far.

A skoolie combines the charm of a tiny home with the ability to roam in an RV. At 300 sq. ft., it's a little smaller than the average studio apartment but much larger than a converted van. The family appears to make the most of the room with a simple layout. In the back is a full bathroom, storage, and washing machine. The main living area is lined with a kitchen counter and a pair of futons. Structurally, the major change they made was raising the roof of the school bus, which makes the interior feel more spacious.

The appeal of vanlife, or living in a converted school bus, is the ability to roam. People have embraced that life for many reasons, including a combination of the COVID pandemic, remote work, high rent, and high home prices. There are dozens of social media accounts dedicated to documenting the good, bad, and sometimes hilarious experiences of people who've embraced this nomadic existence.

But the lifestyle isn't for everyone. For every mountain vista, scenic lake, or ocean view, there's a Walmart parking lot or gravel-covered RV space. Days are mixed with hikes, campfires, sunsets, and maintenance and repair projects. Adding kids compounds the pluses and minuses. It's a joy to share in their wonder of nature. Yet sometimes, you may wonder if you'll make it through a rain-soaked day with limited Wi-Fi.

Fortunately, before you go all in on the lifestyle, there are ways to try it out first. There are also plenty of resources to help you build your dream home on wheels or find one already made.

As for the family of Life Anywhere, you can follow along in their adventures on YouTube or Instagram.