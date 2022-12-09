Listen to this article

Roush Performance now offers an upgrade kit for the new Ford Bronco. It’s the latest aftermarket specialist to provide upgrades for the popular off-road SUV, with Ford emphasizing its customizability from the start. The Blue Oval offers its own robust line of accessories for the model, but now owners have an even more extensive selection when it comes to personalizing their Bronco.

The pack doesn’t offer any significant upgrades to the powertrain, but it does add a few things. At the back, Roush gives it a high-clearance, lightweight, axle-back exhaust system with a removable black tip. The SUV also gets a high-capacity air-filtration system with a see-through cover.

Gallery: Ford Bronco With Roush Performance R Series Kit

4 Photos

On the outside, the package adds several cool bits, like LED pod lights and Roush front fender badges. The tuner also includes a set of five 18-inch Roush wheels finished in satin iridium gray. Roush wraps them in 35-inch General Tire Grabber X3 Mud-Terrain tires, which come with a computer recalibration card.

The Bronco also receives an off-road recovery kit with a recovery strap, D rings, gloves, a flashlight, and a custom Roush case. Other exterior goodies include a hood cowl graphic, a front Roush banner, and American flag body graphics. The body-side graphic is only available on the four-door model, and the aftermarket specialist even includes a Roush Performance license plate frame.

Inside the SUV, Roush adds a floor protection kit that’s only available on the four-door model and a steel console vault with a four-digit combination lock. The cabin also receives a Roush graphic. Completing the package is the Jack Roush USA signature decal, Roush key fobs, a certificate of authenticity, and an official Roush Performance label for the door jamb.

The package is available on the Bronco with either the 2.3- or 2.7-liter engine. The exhaust comes with a Roush limited lifetime warranty, while the components are protected with a three-year/36,000-mile one. The package costs $8,400 on top of the price of a new Bronco. If that’s a bit too steep, Roush sells the axle-back exhaust and air-induction systems separately for the Ford.