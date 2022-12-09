Listen to this article

BMW revealed the M2 coupe less than two months ago, and it’s already entering production. The automaker has announced that the high-powered two-door will begin rolling off the assembly line at its San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico. This is the fourth BMW factory to build M cars, joining Munich, Dingolfing, and Spartanburg.

Mexico is home to 77 suppliers that supply parts to the new M2. Twenty-six of them developed new components for the car, including the exhaust system, fender covers, side skirts, axles, and headlights.

The M2 is all-new for the 2023 model year. It packs the automaker’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six S58 engine. It delivers 453 horsepower (333 kilowatts) and 406 pound-feet (550 Newton-meters) of torque to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox. The eight-speed automatic M Steptronic transmission is available as an option.

With the manual transmission, all that power translates into a 4.1-second zero-to-60 time (96 kilometers per hour). That number drops to 3.9 seconds in automatic-equipped models. BMW electronically limits the M2’s top speed to 155 mph (250 kph), but the M Driver’s Package increases that to 177 mph (284 kph). The car is also larger than the one it replaces, growing 4.1 inches in length and 1.3 inches in width. BMW also increased the wheelbase by 2.1 inches, but it is 0.3 inches lower than before.

The 2023 M2 is scheduled to go on sale in the US in April 2023. That same month BMW plans to add a second shift at the factory, adding 500 jobs. When it arrives, the M2 will have a $63,194 starting price (all prices include the $995 destination charge). The car’s price can reach over $77,000, and that’s before adding any of the M Performance parts available for the coupe, which are abundant for the new model.

The BMW M2 will launch with five available exterior colors. The company will also include the Adaptive M Suspension and Active M Differential as standard equipment, with staggered 19- and 20-inch light-alloy jet-black wheels at the corners.

