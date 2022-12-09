Listen to this article

And now for something completely different – behold the Bugatti safe. We honestly never thought the day would come when we'd talk about the secure lockable box also known as a coffer or a strongbox. Surprisingly, we seem to have missed the memo because this isn't the first time the Molsheim brand has teamed up with Buben&Zorweg. In 2020, the Grande Illusion Chiron safe was released with design cues derived from the 304-mph Chiron Super Sport 300+.

For the new 2023 Hyper Safe Collection, Bugatti took inspiration from the Type 57 Atlantic for the shark-tail line at the top of the safe. The familiar "C" motif evoked through fancy lighting is also present. As shown in the adjacent official images, the safe is available in one of the following three different designs: Hyper Light, Hyper Dark, and Hyper Track.

Bugatti Hyper Safe Collection

5 Photos

Hyper Track apparently "represents Bugatti's DNA in its purest form" and uses carbon fiber finished in black, combined with Nappa leather in Pace Blue as a nod to the company’s traditional French Racing Blue. Bugatti and Buben&Zorweg are limiting the Hyper Safe Collection to only 25 safes for each design.

The duo worked together for more than 18 months to finalize the project, which includes stainless steel elements on top of which Light-Arch-Protection Coating has been applied to increase durability and prevent scratches. The handle needs more than 3,000 milling steps while both sides of the safe have controllable ambient lighting.

Bugatti Grande Illusion Chiron

13 Photos

The 2020 safe we mentioned earlier is arguably the more stylish of the two. The Grande Illusion Chiron weighs 215 kilograms (478 pounds) and is topped by a Flying Minute Tourbillon clock. It opens upwards and is accessed via either a biometric fingerprint or a transponder chip. It even has a special drawer that shields it from radio waves so hackers won't copy the keys stored inside to steal your precious hypercars.