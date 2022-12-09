Listen to this article

A major change at the helm of Porsche’s division for Great Britain. Porsche Cars UK has appointed Krishan Bodhani as its new CEO effective from February 1, 2023. In this role, Bodhani replaces Sarah Simpson, who has left the company at her own request by mutual agreement, Porsche says in an official press release.

It’s fair to say Bodhani is a veteran in the automotive industry as he has spent most of his professional career in that segment. Currently, he is the Vice President and Director of Sales and Marketing at Mercedes-Benz General Distributor (MBGD) in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. He has been in this position since January 2020.

“In Krishan Bodhani, we have gained a proven sales and marketing expert for our UK subsidiary,” Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche, comments. “He knows all about the specifics of the British market. I am convinced that he will further strengthen our brand’s presence in the market and provide the right impetus for Porsche.” The United Kingdom is currently Porsche's fourth-largest market in the world.

Before joining Porsche and before working as a sales and marketing specialist at Mercedes, Bodhani spent the years between 2002 and 2015 at Audi and Volkswagen in their respective UK divisions for sales and marketing. With 13 years at Volkswagen Group, he has solid experience working for brands owned by the Wolfsburg-based manufacturer.

Just recently, Porsche saw another of its regional divisions get a new CEO. Porsche Latin America will be led by Tobias Eninger starting January 1, 2023. Eninger is currently responsible for sales planning within the automaker and succeeds Christoph Klein, who has been the interim acting director of the Latin America office since September this year. Porsche Latin America is based in Miami and is the regional office for 22 markets, from Mexico to Colombia and Chile.