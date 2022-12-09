Listen to this article

Subaru has officially revealed the pricing of the WRX, which saw a slight increase for the 2023 model year. Moreover, the destination charge for the performance sedan has increased, albeit only a bit.

For the 2023 model year, the fifth-generation Subaru WRX starts at $31,625 for the Base trim. This includes a six-speed manual gearbox, connected to the 2.4-liter turbocharged Boxer engine that makes 271 horsepower (202 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (349 Newton-meters) of torque, standard across the range. Also standard for the WRX lineup is Subaru's Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive.

Going for the WRX Base trim with automatic Subaru Performance Transmission (SPT) increases the price to $33,475. This adds EyeSight driver assist technology with advanced adaptive cruise control to the equipment list, along with auto vehicle hold, paddle shifter, SI-Drive, and electronic parking brake.

Meanwhile, opting for the WRX Premium warrants $34,125 for the MT variant, which should come with a set of 18-inch alloy wheels in a dark gray finish with summer tires, LED fog lights, a low-profile rear spoiler in matching body color, and a headlight auto on/off linked with windshield wiper operation. Add $1,875 to this price tag and you'll get an 11-speaker Harman Kardon system and a power moonroof.

The WRX Limited has a starting price of $38,515 for the MT variant, which should come with more standard equipment such as steering responsive LED headlights and side mirrors with integrated turn signals.

The top-spec WRX GT, with its standard electronically controlled dampers and automatic SPT, has a price tag of $44,415. This variant is also equipped with Recaro Performance Design front seats, trimmed with black Ultrasuede with contrasting red stitching and the "Recaro" logo embossed on the seatbacks.

All the mentioned prices here are inclusive of the $1,020 destination and delivery charges, which are up from $995 of last year's pricing.