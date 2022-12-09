Listen to this article

Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

The refreshed Buick Encore GX already debuted in China. This one, though, was on the road in the US without a bit of camouflage.

Gallery: Refreshed Buick Encore GX Spy Shots

11 Photos

The refreshed Cadillac XT4 receives a significantly updated nose. The camouflage suggests there are smaller tweaks to the back.

Gallery: New 2024 Cadillac XT4 Spy Shots

13 Photos

The updated Lincoln Aviator seems to have a redesigned grille with styling from the Corsair. The headlights also appear to be different. There appear to be minor tweaks to the taillights, too.

Gallery: 2024 Lincoln Aviator Spy Photos

9 Photos

This next-gen EQA electric sedan wears loads of camouflage. It appears to have sharp-edged styling.

Gallery: Next-generation Mercedes EQA spy photos

22 Photos

Mercedes is also preparing a refresh for the existing EQA. It appears to have tiny tweaks to the nose and taillights.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz EQA Facelift Spy Photos

14 Photos

The electric EQV van also has some updates on the way. The tweaks include updated headlights.

Gallery: 2023 Mercedes EQV facelift new spy photos

25 Photos

The four-door Mercedes-AMG GT receives an updated lower fascia.

Gallery: New Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spy Photos

15 Photos

Peugeot is working on a new 3008. It appears to have generally smooth styling. At the back, the company conceals the sleek roofline with a panel that distorts the section's shape.

Gallery: Peugeot 3008 new spy photos

34 Photos

Porsche is preparing to electrify the 718 Boxster. The styling for the headlights appears to take cues from the Taycan. The company puts a fake exhaust on the rear bumper.

Gallery: Porsche 718 Boxster EV new spy photos

13 Photos

The Porsche 911 ST will be a special edition model taking inspiration from a racing variant in the 1970s.

Gallery: Porsche 911 ST new spy photos

13 Photos

The whole 911 lineup has a refresh on the way, including the GT3. For now, Porsche is only modifying the rear end.

Gallery: Porsche 911 GT3 Facelift Spy Photos

19 Photos

And, here is the updated 911 GT3 Touring. Like the standard version, Porsche is only tweaking the tail for now.

Gallery: Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Spy Photos

21 Photos

Here's a look inside the upcoming Macan EV. The shots provide a good view of the screen layout.

Gallery: Porsche Macan EV Interior And Exterior Spy Photos

9 Photos

VW is working on a new Tiguan, but it doesn't want people to see it. To conceal the model, the development team dresses the body up as the current model.

Gallery: 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan spy photos