Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.
Redesigned Buick Encore GX Spied Naked While Testing
The refreshed Buick Encore GX already debuted in China. This one, though, was on the road in the US without a bit of camouflage.
Gallery: Refreshed Buick Encore GX Spy Shots
New Cadillac XT4 Spy Shots Show Off Crossover's Revamped Fascia
The refreshed Cadillac XT4 receives a significantly updated nose. The camouflage suggests there are smaller tweaks to the back.
Gallery: New 2024 Cadillac XT4 Spy Shots
Lincoln Aviator Refresh Spied For The First Time, Hides Corsair Style
The updated Lincoln Aviator seems to have a redesigned grille with styling from the Corsair. The headlights also appear to be different. There appear to be minor tweaks to the taillights, too.
Gallery: 2024 Lincoln Aviator Spy Photos
Next-Generation Mercedes EQA Spied For The First Time
This next-gen EQA electric sedan wears loads of camouflage. It appears to have sharp-edged styling.
Gallery: Next-generation Mercedes EQA spy photos
Mercedes-Benz EQA Facelift Spied During Cold-Weather Testing
Mercedes is also preparing a refresh for the existing EQA. It appears to have tiny tweaks to the nose and taillights.
Gallery: Mercedes-Benz EQA Facelift Spy Photos
2023 Mercedes EQV Facelift Spied Hiding Redesigned Front Fascia
The electric EQV van also has some updates on the way. The tweaks include updated headlights.
Gallery: 2023 Mercedes EQV facelift new spy photos
Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spied Hiding Its Subtle Styling Tweaks
The four-door Mercedes-AMG GT receives an updated lower fascia.
Gallery: New Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spy Photos
New Peugeot 3008 Spied With Heavily Camouflaged Production Body
Peugeot is working on a new 3008. It appears to have generally smooth styling. At the back, the company conceals the sleek roofline with a panel that distorts the section's shape.
Gallery: Peugeot 3008 new spy photos
Porsche 718 Boxster EV Spied As Development Continues
Porsche is preparing to electrify the 718 Boxster. The styling for the headlights appears to take cues from the Taycan. The company puts a fake exhaust on the rear bumper.
Gallery: Porsche 718 Boxster EV new spy photos
Porsche 911 ST Spied Again With Double-Bubble Roof, Center Lock Wheels
The Porsche 911 ST will be a special edition model taking inspiration from a racing variant in the 1970s.
Gallery: Porsche 911 ST new spy photos
Refreshed Porsche 911 GT3 Spied During Cold-Weather Testing
The whole 911 lineup has a refresh on the way, including the GT3. For now, Porsche is only modifying the rear end.
Gallery: Porsche 911 GT3 Facelift Spy Photos
Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Spied With Cladding Covering The Rear Bumper
And, here is the updated 911 GT3 Touring. Like the standard version, Porsche is only tweaking the tail for now.
Gallery: Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Spy Photos
Porsche Macan EV Spy Photos Glimpse The SUV's Digital Interior
Here's a look inside the upcoming Macan EV. The shots provide a good view of the screen layout.
Gallery: Porsche Macan EV Interior And Exterior Spy Photos
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Spied With Clever Camo, Fake Exhaust Tips
VW is working on a new Tiguan, but it doesn't want people to see it. To conceal the model, the development team dresses the body up as the current model.
Gallery: 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan spy photos
