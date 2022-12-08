Listen to this article

An Internet darling, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz was one of the 14 vehicles analyzed by Euro NCAP during the final round of crash tests this year. The electric minivan managed to earn a full five-star rating after receiving a 92 percent rating for Adult Occupant and 87 percent for Child Occupant. The zero-emission people mover received a 90 percent score for Safety Assist and 60 percent in the Vulnerable Road Users assessment.

The ID. Buzz tested by Euro NCAP had a single 201-horsepower electric motor mounted at the rear since it's the only configuration sold for the time being by Volkswagen. Dual-motor models with AWD are coming, and so is a high-performance derivative carrying the GTX suffix. As tested, the vehicle had a curb weight of 2,384 kilograms (5,256 pounds).

2022 Volkswagen ID. Buzz Euro NCAP Crash Test

For the time being, VW is selling the vehicle exclusively with an 82-kWh lithium-ion battery pack that has a usable capacity of 77 kWh. The version destined to be sold in the United States for the 2024 model year will have a longer wheelbase, big enough to accommodate a bigger battery. In addition, there are plans for an entry-level Pure variant in Europe with a 62-kWh battery (58 kWh net).

Most of the other cars tested by Euro NCAP received a five-star rating: Lucid Air, Lexus RX, Land Rover Discovery Sport, Mercedes GLC, Ford Ranger, VW Amarok, and the Skoda Octavia. In addition, three Chinese cars were also tested: MG4, Maxus MIFA 9, and Chery Omoda 5. Due to shortcomings in adult occupant protection, the Ford Puma and the aging VW Touran minivan went home with only four stars, much like the new Peugeot 408.

The European New Car Assessment Programme will update its protocols yet again for 2023. The first crash test results were published back in February 1997.