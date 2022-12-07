Listen to this article

Volkswagen Group’s electrification efforts ride on its Modular Electric Drive System (MEB) architecture. It underpins several vehicles within the Group, and the automaker plans to improve the platform. In the coming years, MEB will become MEB+, offering more range and quicker charging.

The automaker said it’s making substantial investments to develop the technology further and “leverage the full potential of this successful platform and ensure that it remains competitive.” The scalable architecture gives VW freedom in designing vehicles. Putting the batteries in the underbody between the axles creates more cabin space. The ID.3 offers the same room as the Passat but in the dimensions of a Golf.

According to the company, the improved MEB+ platform will offer up to 435 miles (700 kilometers) of range and be capable of 175-200 kilowatt charging speeds. The architecture will achieve these figures using the company’s new-generation unit cell batteries. VW will also improve the platform’s “digital infrastructure,” which the company says could bring “significant leaps” to automated driving functions.

The number of MEB-based vehicles will also increase in the coming years. The automaker plans to launch 10 new models by 2026. The company is planning cars for both the performance and premium segments, but one of the new cars will be an entry-level model with a €25,000 ($26,271 at today’s exchange rates) starting price.

Volkswagen does not mention the Scalable Systems Platform that was set to underpin its Trinity model. Last month, a report surfaced alleging that the automaker had delayed the project until 2030 due to software issues and that the SSP architecture wouldn’t debut in 2026 as initially planned.

The MEB platform first launched in 2019 with the ID.3. Now, more than 670,000 vehicles use the architecture, with 500,000 of them being VW ID models. Audi, Cupra, and Skoda also use the platform. VW Group did not say when we should expect the new architecture to debut, so we’ll keep an eye out as the company launches new products over the next few years.