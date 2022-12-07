Listen to this article

The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato made its world debut in Miami, Florida, during the Art Basel festival. To present the rally-ready supercar to potential buyers in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) region, the company showcased the machine at its floating lounge in Qatar's Doha Bay.

Lamborghini also changed the color of this Sterrato from the one in Miami. This one has a Bianco Isi body with red and green stripes to evoke the Italian flag. The black fender flares and side sills contrast against the bright shades on the exterior. In comparison, the earlier car wears a darker mix of Verde Gea and Bianco Phanes.

The presentation in Doha let the potential customers meet with members of Lamborghini’s Ad Personam personalization team to imagine the look of their Sterrato. The clients had over 350 exterior paints and finishes to pick from. There were also 60 leather upholstery choices.

The Sterrato features a 1.7-inch (4.32-centimeter) suspension lift. The front track is 1.2 inches (3.05 centimeters) wider, and the rear track is an additional 1.3 inches (3.3 centimeters). It rides on 19-inch wheels with unique Bridgestone Dueler AT002 all-terrain run-flat tires. The driving modes gain a Rally setting.

The engine is a 5.2-liter V10 making 602 horsepower (449 kilowatts) and 413 pound-feet (560 Newton-meters) of torque. A seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox sends the power to an all-wheel-drive system. The powertrain gets the car to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 162 mph (261 kph).

Lamborghini gives the Sterrato a more rugged look to match its rally-inspired setup. Auxiliary lights are available for the nose, and buyers have several roof rack choices. Big fender flares and side sills give the machine a brawnier appearance. A roof-mounted scoop helps the engine breathe clean air when driving through dusty terrain.

Inside, the model is available with exclusive Verde Sterrato Alcantra upholstery. Although, buyers have a full choice of other shades if that's what they prefer. The Sterrato gains instruments for use off-road like an inclinometer, pitch and roll indicator, and steering angle indicator.

Lamborghini will make 1,499 examples of the Sterrato worldwide. It will be the brand's final model with a naturally aspirated engine without electric assistance. Deliveries will begin in February 2023. Pricing details aren't available yet.

