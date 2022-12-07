Listen to this article

The Mercedes-Benz EQA only debuted in early 2021, but the engineering team is already working on a refresh for it. This one is doing some cold-weather development.

Mercedes doesn't seem to be making big changes to the EQA. The development team thoroughly covers the nose. While we can't see the details, the general look doesn't seem radically different. Since this is an EV, the only necessary opening in the nose is the trapezoidal inlet in the lower fascia.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz EQA Facelift Spy Photos

14 Photos

The last time we saw the refreshed EQA, Mercedes only covered up the upper grille. It's additional evidence that the brand is preparing at least to revise the model's nose.

In profile, Mercedes doesn't alter the EQA's design.

At the back, the updated EQA wears a strip of camouflage between the taillights. The internal design for the lamps appears to have a new look.

There's no indication of any changes to the interior because we don't have pictures of the cabin.

In Europe, Mercedes offers four models of the EQA. The 250 trim is the starting point with a single electric motor making 188 horsepower (140 kilowatts) and using a 66.5-kilowatt-hour battery. The 250+ boosts the pack's capacity to 70.5 kWh.

For buyers who want all-wheel drive, there's the EQA 300 4Matic. It has 225 hp (168 kW) and uses the 66.5-kWh battery. At the top of the range, there's the EQA 350 4Matic producing 288 hp (215 kW).

After its launch, the EQA found initial success. Mercedes reported receiving 20,000 orders for them. Deliveries began in March 2021.

Mercedes is already looking at the model's future. In 2021, Daimler CEO Ola Källenius said Mercedes' future entry-level EVs would use lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. These packs have less expensive cells. Specifically, the next-gen EQA and EQB would reportedly adopt these components.