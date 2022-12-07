Listen to this article

The chances of seeing the all-new Mercedes-Benz E-Class debut before the end of the year seem very slim at the moment considering the festive season is just a few weeks away now. Also, the Stuttgart-based company continues to test the mid-size machine on public roads, which makes us believe it is not completely done with its development. We have a new spy video with the new E-Class, which was recently caught on camera in German traffic.

This black prototype was spied by walkoARTvideos on YouTube and the distant footage shows what we believe is an almost completely finished E-Class. There’s still some camouflage covering the front fascia and the rear end – similar in amount to what the previous trial car we spied had – but overall, work on the design front seems to be mostly done. The vehicle looks stylish even in this unfinished form.

From previous spy photos, we know the interior also looks good. There’s a big center screen dominating the dashboard, very similar to what you get in the EQE. Word on the street is the more affordable trims will get the 11.9-inch screen from the C-Class, while optionally available will be the 12.9-inch OLED display from the S-Class. Other than that, the cabin of the new E-Class remains heavily disguised.

The stylish exterior of the E will hide some electrification upgrades under the skin. Mild-hybrid tech is expected to be standard across the range and several hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants will join the portfolio gradually. The AMG models won’t skip the electrification too and even the range-toppers are expected to get some form of electric support. Whether the V8 will survive for one last generation is unknown at the moment but seeing how the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E has an electrified V8 under the hood, chances are high that the E 63 will have a similar fate.

Back to the question of when the new E-Class will debut, we believe this will happen at some point during the first half of next year. If this turns out to be the case, we will likely see it arrive on the market as a 2024 model.