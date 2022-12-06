Listen to this article

Volkswagen has a new over-the-air software update for its ID.4 electric crossover. The update brings a variety of improvements to the model, which is available on 2021 vehicles and certain 2022 examples. VW says this first update “is a prerequisite for future features.”

The updated ID.4 crossover will make it easier for drivers to find their desired charging station. Not only will the system now filter for Electrify America stations only, but it will also filter for certain charging speeds available at any station. VW offers the ID.4 with three years of fast charging on Electric America’s network, so owners should love this.

Another new feature Volkswagen is adding through the update is Auto Hold. When the driver brings the vehicle to a complete stop, the Auto Hold function will secure the crossover from rolling away until the driver engages the accelerator pedal. VW will allow owners to turn off this function.

The crossover’s ID.Cockpit will show more information, displaying the battery charge percentage alongside the icon and range figure. The screen will also indicate which drive mode – Eco, Comfort, Sport, Custom, or Traction (all-wheel-drive models only) – the vehicle is in, while the trip computer will add current driving data and the ambient temperature readings to the screen.

As with any modern software update, Volkswagen also squashed some bugs and made security improvements, which shows how helpful OTA updates can be for cars. It also gives automakers more control over the car’s available functions and features, for better or worse.

Volkswagen already has more updates planned. The automaker will add additional remote features and its Plug & Charge capability. This bidirectional charging feature, coming to ID.4 crossovers with the 77-kilowatt-hour battery, will only offer vehicle-to-home functionality, allowing owners to power home appliances. VW plans to add the feature on 2023 models and upgrade older cars with the OTA update.

Earlier this year, VW made minor changes to the model, upgrading the 2022 ID.4 with a more potent 135-kilowatt onboard charger. The 2023 VW ID.4 starts at $38,790 (the price includes the $1,295 destination charge).