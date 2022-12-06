Listen to this article

Good things come to those who wait. A year after launching horsepower upgrade software for the long-range, dual-motor Polestar 2, the brand begins offering the improvement in the United States and Canada. It adds 68 horsepower (51 kilowatts) and 15 pound-feet (20 Newton-meters) of torque for $1,195.

The upgrade takes the Polestar 2's total output to 476 hp (355 kW) and 502 lb-ft (681 Nm). In comparison, the stock output is 408 hp (304 kW) and 487 lb-ft (660 Nm). With the extra power, the EV can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.2 seconds, versus 4.5 seconds in stock form. Polestar reports acceleration from 50 mph to 70 mph (80 kph to 113 kph) takes 2.2 seconds, which is a 0.5-second improvement.

Gallery: 2023 Polestar 2

18 Photos

The software upgrade is available over the air. Polestar has a site where owners enter their vehicle's VIN and then go through the rest of the process.

With the upgrade, the Polestar 2 has the same total output as the limited-edition BST Edition 270 of the EV. However, you don't get the sporty version's other upgrades. It has an overhauled suspension that includes stiffer springs, Ohlins two-way adjustable dampers, and a front strut tower bar. The car rides on sticky Pirelli P Zero tires.

Polestar made just 270 examples of the BST Edition. Just 47 of those were for the United States. The price in the US started at $75,500 before the destination fee.

For the 2023 model year, the Polestar 2 received a few upgrades. Software improvements increased the dual-motor model's range to an estimated 260 miles (418 kilometers), which was an 11-mile (18-kilometer) upgrade. An improved heat pump performed better in cold weather. Space and Jupiter were new exterior color options. Nappa leather in the shade Zinc and Light Ash wood trim joined the interior palette.