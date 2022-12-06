Listen to this article

We are less than a month away from seeing Ram's new fullsize electric pickup truck. Or rather, we're getting close to seeing a concept of the future production model. The Ram Revolution debuts in early January, but a new teaser video from Ram offers a tiny glimpse of the truck's face right now.

Towards the end of this minute-long video posted on social media, we're treated to a brief look at the Revolution concept's grille, or rather, lack thereof. Without a Hemi V8 to feed, the space is taken up by prominent RAM branding, flanked by LED daytime running lamps surrounding the headlights. The truck shown in the video appears to be a full-scale clay model, but the design matches with other recent Ram teasers showing the outline of the lights and illuminated badge.

Ram started the Revolution teaser train over a year ago, but in that time we've seen very little of the truck. Furthermore, initial teasers don't quite match the later ones. The bold LED surrounds on the headlights didn't appear in the initial design sketches, but we believe this new video represents a final form of the concept.

As for the rest of the truck, from what we've seen it will adopt a direction similar to that of the Chevrolet Silverado EV versus the F-150 Lightning. Whereas Ford's award-winning EV pickup looks very much like a normal F-150, the Silverado EV is a significant departure from combustion-powered models. The cab and bed form a single unibody, with the windshield further forward and a shortened, rounded hood at the front. Technically speaking, that's now a frunk since it will be relegated to storage. Or rather, we assume it will be. There are some EVs like the Mercedes-Benz EQC that simply seal the area off.

We already know exactly when the Ram Revolution BEV concept will debut. A special event takes place on January 5 at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.