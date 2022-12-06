Listen to this article

Among the casualties of Hurricane Ian is this BMW M Roadster. Not only did it get flooded by the hurricane, but the salvage company decided to park it in the lake behind their shop. Between the flood and the lake submersion, it's beyond repair. In addition to whatever parts the water ruined, the car is coated with layers of mud, silt, grime, and anything else you can imagine.

That makes it the perfect car to demonstrate how even the dirtiest cars can be cleaned up and made presentable. A flooded BMW seems like an odd choice to wash and detail, but there are some practical benefits to cleaning it up.

For full disclosure, the company that bought the BMW, J & J Auto Salvage, is not repairing it or putting it back on the road. It's getting parted out. Anything and everything salvageable is getting stripped before the remainder of the M Roadster's dead carcass heads to the crusher. All the parts will be listed for sale with a disclaimer about the BMW's status as a flood salvage car.

The first step is to vacuum and disassemble the interior. Everything comes out and will either be salvaged or scrapped. One thing to notice is all of the wiring and electronics spread out all over the interior of the BMW, most of which were submerged for an extended period of time. Water does not play well with electronics which is one of the biggest reasons flooded cars are totaled.

It's amazing how much of the interior can be salvaged, from the console, seats, trim, and even some of the carpet and upholstery. Everything gets power washed, scrubbed, and dried, so it's presentable. Meanwhile, the exterior gets a thorough washing to remove any mud or salt. This includes the engine bay, which is power washed to remove the worst of the dirt.

The final result is nothing short of a major transformation. With everything cleaned up and reassembled, the BMW M Roadster almost looks ready to drive. The paint shines, and the interior is clean and presentable. With the exception of the front-end damage, it looks like a clean, well-cared-for car.

Sadly, this BMW M Roadster will never again see the road or turn in fast laps at the track. However, parts of it will live on, helping to repair other BMWs.