The Cadillac XT4 is a relatively new crossover in the brand's lineup, arriving for the 2019 model year. New spy photos reveal more of the car's mid-cycle refresh after we first spotted the revamped crossover out testing in June. At the time, it wore thick camouflage and cladding over the front and rear fascias, but those coverings are gone now.

The new photos show the XT4 receiving a significant front-end redesign. The crossover will get a new grille, a revised front bumper, and a new hood extending closer to the vehicle's front. Cadillac will also restyle the lighting units. The revamped XT4 has new daytime running lights and redesigned headlights. There aren't as many changes at the rear, with the model receiving a revamped bumper and tweaked taillights.

Gallery: New 2024 Cadillac XT4 Spy Shots

13 Photos

The Cadillac is also receiving a significant interior upgrade. The previous spy shots captured the cabin for the first time, showing off a sizable curved display on the dash similar to the Cadillac Escalade's massive curved OLED screen. This new screen will likely house the instrument cluster and infotainment display. The new design should radically change the layout, with a new instrument panel and center console needed to accommodate the new display. The brand will pack the crossover with the latest features and amenities.

The spy shots don't reveal the powertrain lineup, but we don't expect big changes. The XT4 on sale today packs a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 235 horsepower (175 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters) of torque. The engine can power the front or all four wheels, and a nine-speed automatic transmission is the only available gearbox. There's no indication that Cadillac plans to drop that engine from the XT4, but the company could add a hybrid variant as the brand electrifies its offerings.

Cadillac hasn't announced a debut date for the revamped XT4, but it should break cover early next year as a 2024 model. Cadillac has big plans as it shifts to electrification with the Lyriq and Celestiq models. It'll be interesting to see how the XT4 and the other models fare during this transition.