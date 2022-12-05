Listen to this article

Bentley and shoe customizer The Surgeon partner to create a custom Flying Spur Hybrid with a stylish, dark appearance. The buyer also gets a pair of unique Adidas Forum Low sneakers.

The Surgeon designs this Flying Spur Hybrid with a two-tone mix of Anthracite over Anthracite Satin. There's Satin Bronze trim that adds a pop of color to the front fascia, lower sides, rear bumper, and wheel rims. Surgeon badges are on the rear pillars, and the illuminated Flying B hood ornament is Gloss Black.

Gallery: Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid The Surgeon

19 Photos

The special car has the Mulliner Blackline Specification package that replaces the usual chrome with black brightware. It also has the Styling Specification that fits carbon-fiber parts to the front splitter, side sills, trunk lip spoiler, and rear diffuser.

The Surgeon decorates the cabin with his personal emblem. The design is a skull wearing a camouflaged mask with crossed scalpels below it. The motif shows up on the laser-etched wood veneer covering the dashboard and door panels. Embroidery on each headrest displays the same marking. The insignia is also on the rear console cover. As a final touch, the puddle lights display this image, too.

The Surgeon's name is all over the interior. It appears on the door sill plates, the dashboard, and on each seat.

For upholstery, Linen-colored leather is the primary covering, and Beluga black is the secondary shade for the dashboard top, center console, and rear parcel shelf. The stitching is Bronze. The wood veneer trim is Crown Cut Walnut in a mix of open pore and high gloss finishes.

Bentley and The Surgeon already have a relationship. In November, the customizer debuted a collection of sneakers that took inspiration from the brand after visiting the automaker's headquarters. The shoes used the same leather hides as the company's vehicles. They also had styling cues like diamond quilting and cross stitching.

The Surgeon made just 10 pairs of the custom shoes. Bentley reserved them exclusively for Mulliner clients. The sneakers that come with this custom Flying Spur are among them.

The Flying Spur Hybrid has a hybrid-assisted 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6 that makes 536 hp (400 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm). It can cover 26 miles (41 kilometers) using solely electric power.