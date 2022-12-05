Listen to this article

There is no shortage of Mercedes-AMG models in development. The automaker’s endless cadence of new models and mid-cycle refreshes continues at a break-neck speed, and we’ll see a new car break cover very soon. However, the two teaser images that Mercedes-AMG published don’t provide a lot of detail about the car.

One image shows the engine cover with bold AMG branding and the company’s star badge. However, it’s the second teaser photo that the company released today that provides even more information. It shows off the V8 Biturbo E Performance badge often found on a car’s front fenders.

The badge indicates that this model will arrive packing a potent plug-in hybrid powertrain with a V8 engine. It’s not a new combination, with the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance arriving in 2021 pairing a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 and an electric motor. The setup in that car produces a combined 831 horsepower (620 kilowatts) and 1,033 pound-feet (1,400 Newton-meters) of torque. It’s the most powerful Mercedes-AMG factory product ever. We don’t know if this new model will pump out as much power as the GT, but it should have plenty of oomph on tap.

Mercedes-AMG has a few cars in development at the moment, some of which our spy photographers have caught. In recent months, we’ve spotted the AMG CLE 63, the AMG E 53, the AMG GT 53 Coupe, the AMG GLC 63, the AMG GT 4 Door, and the AMG S63. Sadly, many of these vehicles are still months away from being ready. However, we first caught the AMG S63 out testing in June of 2021, and there have been rumors that it’d break cover before the end of 2022.

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait long for the debut. Mercedes says it will reveal the new model on December 6. We should have all the details at the launch, including specifics about the powertrain. Mercedes posted alongside the teasers that “Something new is on the horizon” and that it’ll be “ a new take on a classic.” We can’t wait to see what Mercedes-AMG plans to build next.