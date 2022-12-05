Listen to this article

We are about two years away from the launch of the first all-electric Porsche sports car. The 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman duo will switch to electric power for its next generation and Porsche is currently working on the two two-door models. Seen in the gallery below is a prototype of the roadster model as development on it continues with tests on public roads in Germany.

This isn’t the first time our photographers in Europe capture the electric Boxster in motion, though these new shots show a different trial vehicle compared to the previous ones we’ve spied. It has camouflage virtually all around the body and it is difficult to judge the final design at this early stage. Don’t let the fake exhaust in the center of the rear bumper fool you – this isn’t a combustion-powered prototype.

Gallery: Porsche 718 Boxster EV new spy photos

13 Photos

While we know for a fact there is a battery and at least one electric motor in this vehicle, we don’t know the exact specifications of the system. Porsche previewed the Boxster EV with the Mission R Concept and that concept had a dual-motor setup with a peak output of 1,073 horsepower (800 kilowatts). The production model surely won’t have the same power levels, but we believe there will be multiple power stages, as well as rear- and all-wheel-drive variants. If this turns out to be true, the electric Boxster will become the first in the model’s history to feature an AWD capability.

The Boxster EV, together with its hardtop Cayman brother, will share the same platform with the Porsche Macan EV. The Premium Platform Electric architecture will allow the automaker to install the battery pack as low as possible between the two axles, keeping the vehicle’s mid-engine configuration pretty close to its current form with the combustion Boxster.

The electric Boxster will go into production at some point in late 2024 or at least this is what different reports say. We don’t expect to see the final production model debut until late 2023 or even the first half of 2024. Sales should begin for the 2025 model year.