Listen to this article

Another year, another Icons of Porsche festival – this time, the annual celebration in Dubai saw over 15,000 Porsche-philes, gathering for the two-day affair on November 26-27, 2022 at "The Slab" in the Dubai Design District (D3) United Arab Emirates. This is the second time the gathering was held at the said venue.

This year's festival came with the theme "Icons of Porsche, Safari Edition" to align with the taste for an off-road adventure of fans and enthusiasts from the Middle East region. The 31,000-square-foot festival grounds saw several cars, presented in five zones with different themes to cater to various Porsche enthusiasts.

Gallery: 2022 Icons Of Porsche Festival Safari Edition

40 Photos

The 2022 Icons of Porsche festival hosted the regional debut of the 911 Dakar, 911 GT3 RS, and 911 Sport Classic. Racing legends Mark Webber, Timo Bernhard, and six-time Le Mans 24-Hour winner Jacky Ickx were also present at the event.

Meanwhile, fans were also treated to a thrilling experience in the latest Cayenne on a purpose-built off-road track within the festival grounds. A first-generation Cayenne, which was recently restored, was likewise on display as part of the region's celebration of 20 Years of Cayenne.

The festival hosted the unveiling of the "Safari Camel" – the real-life recreation of famous artwork by renowned digital artist Chris Labrooy. Of note, Labrooy was also the creator of the 911 Swan Art Car that we saw last year.

Four classic sports cars from the Porsche Museum in Germany made the trip to Dubai for Icons of Porsche this year. These are the 1986 Porsche 959 Paris-Dakar, the 1981 Porsche 911 C 5 (SC) San Remo, the 1981 Porsche 924 GTS Rallye, and the 1978 Porsche 911 SC Safari.

Next year's edition of the Icons of Porsche festival is planned to happen from November 18 to 19, 2023. It will be celebrating 75 years of Porsche sports cars.