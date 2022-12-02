Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.
New Audi A6 Spy Shots Show Sedan Receiving Minimal Design Changes
The refreshed Audi A6 features small changes to the nose and tail. The exterior tweaks appear to be quite minor.
Gallery: New Audi A6 Spy Shots
2024 Audi A6 E-Tron Spied Winter Testing With Production Lights
The A6 E-Tron is the brand's upcoming electric sedan. Compared to the regular A6, the styling is much smoother, especially in front.
Gallery: 2024 Audi A6 E-Tron new spy photos
2024 Ford F-150 Facelift Spied For The First Time
Here's our first glimpse at Ford's refresh for the F-150. The company covers the nose and tail to conceal what it's changing. It looks like the headlights receive an update.
Gallery: 2024 Ford F-150 Facelift Spy Photos
Opel Corsa Facelift Spied Again Showing More Of Its Refreshed Body
The refreshed Opel Corsa receives an updated nose. The headlights appear to be thinner than the current design.
Gallery: Opel Corsa facelift new spy photos
Mercedes CLE Coupe Spied Squealing Its Tires At The Nurburgring
The Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class will replace the C- and E-Class coupe and convertible. This one is getting a workout around the Nürburgring.
Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class Spy Shots Show Coupe With Plug-In Powertrain
Mercedes is also testing the CLE-Class in the snow. Like the other car, this one wears a full-body wrap. We can still get a good idea of the model's general shape.
Gallery: Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class Coupe Plug-In Hybrid Spy Shots
New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Looks Production Ready In Fresh Spy Photos
Mercedes continues to strip off camouflage from the new E-Class. At this point, the concealment is only on the tip of the nose and tail. There's also a glimpse into the cabin where this vehicle has a massive screen on the console.
Gallery: New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Exterior, Interior Spy Photos
Mini Aceman EV Spied Up Close While Stuck In Munich Traffic [UPDATE]
The Mini Aceman is the brand's upcoming electric crossover. We got two galleries of spy shots this week, providing a great look at the model.
Gallery: Mini Aceman New Spy Photos
Gallery: Mini Aceman Additional Spy Photos
Refreshed Porsche 911 Spied Lapping The Nurburgring On Video
Here's the updated Porsche 911 on the move. It has a front fascia with active shutters. The engineers cover the whole rear bumper, but the exhaust pipes are closer to the center back there.
