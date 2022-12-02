Listen to this article

Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

The refreshed Audi A6 features small changes to the nose and tail. The exterior tweaks appear to be quite minor.

Gallery: New Audi A6 Spy Shots

13 Photos

The A6 E-Tron is the brand's upcoming electric sedan. Compared to the regular A6, the styling is much smoother, especially in front.

Gallery: 2024 Audi A6 E-Tron new spy photos

15 Photos

Here's our first glimpse at Ford's refresh for the F-150. The company covers the nose and tail to conceal what it's changing. It looks like the headlights receive an update.

Gallery: 2024 Ford F-150 Facelift Spy Photos

12 Photos

The refreshed Opel Corsa receives an updated nose. The headlights appear to be thinner than the current design.

Gallery: Opel Corsa facelift new spy photos

16 Photos

The Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class will replace the C- and E-Class coupe and convertible. This one is getting a workout around the Nürburgring.

Mercedes is also testing the CLE-Class in the snow. Like the other car, this one wears a full-body wrap. We can still get a good idea of the model's general shape.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class Coupe Plug-In Hybrid Spy Shots

10 Photos

Mercedes continues to strip off camouflage from the new E-Class. At this point, the concealment is only on the tip of the nose and tail. There's also a glimpse into the cabin where this vehicle has a massive screen on the console.

Gallery: New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Exterior, Interior Spy Photos

21 Photos

The Mini Aceman is the brand's upcoming electric crossover. We got two galleries of spy shots this week, providing a great look at the model.

Gallery: Mini Aceman New Spy Photos

11 Photos

Gallery: Mini Aceman Additional Spy Photos

14 Photos

Here's the updated Porsche 911 on the move. It has a front fascia with active shutters. The engineers cover the whole rear bumper, but the exhaust pipes are closer to the center back there.