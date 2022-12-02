Listen to this article

Technology has taken us a long way. Metaverse, which is a fictional depiction of the internet as a whole, is now a thing thanks to technology that leverages virtual and augmented reality. And now, a Fiat store is available in the metaverse through the launch of the world's first metaverse-powered showroom, the Fiat Metaverse Store.

Developed in collaboration with Touchcast and Microsoft, the Fiat Metaverse Store promises a "human-assisted, instantaneous, realistic, and stress-free process" of buying a Fiat. The Metaverse Store features a Fiat Product Genius, a real person who can answer any customer question in real-time.

Gallery: Fiat Metaverse Store

4 Photos

And while metaverse typically makes use of augmented and virtual realities, the Fiat Metaverse Store doesn’t need customers to use VR headsets or other costly hardware. This was made possible by Touchcast’s Metaverse-as-a-Service built on the Microsoft Cloud.

"Inside" the Metaverse Store, the Product Genius welcomes the customer and works with the customer to explore the car through 360-degree views. The Product Genius will also help the customer learn about the car’s technology, including addressing any questions about electric mobility, recharging, and any contents of the New Fiat 500.

Moreover, customers can also take a closer look at how the infotainment and the different driving and EV charging modes work, as well as customize the model by choosing its body, color, interiors, and any other desired feature. To top it off, customers can also recreate a driving experience on board the New Fiat 500 La Prima by Bocelli on La Pista 500, the track on the roof of the Lingotto building in Turin.

While the New 500 La Prima by Bocelli is the only Fiat available at the Metaverse Store, the company said that this will extend to the entire 500 lineup by the end of the year. Early in 2023, the entire Fiat range and its products will be available.

Fiat says that its Product Genius is available, Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Customers can continue the metaverse experience to a physical one by going to the nearest physical dealership for a test drive.