The Ferrari 812 Superfast might dominate at the race track, but it's also quite capable of easily gobbling up miles and miles of public roads. A new video from AutoTopNL takes a Novitec-tuned example, with a raucous exhaust system, to the German Autobahn for a thrilling high-speed run on the famous roadway.

The Ferrari 812 Superfast features a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine. It makes 789 horsepower (588 kilowatts) and 530 pound-feet (718 Newton-meters) of torque. The car's power routes to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Gallery: Ferrari 812 Competizione A

8 Photos

Ferrari revealed the 812 Superfast at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, becoming the successor to the F12berlinetta. It debuted with active aerodynamics, reaching a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph) and sprinting to 62 mph (100 kph) in a claimed 2.9 seconds. Ferrari would also launch the 812 GTS – a convertible – and the 812 Competizione and Competizione A a few years later.

Novitec was quick to offer upgrades for the supercar. The aftermarket specialist released numerous visual upgrades for the Ferrari, which included new wheels. An aerodynamic pack adds a front spoiler, custom rocker panels, new side mirror caps, dual hood air outlets, and a rear spoiler lip. Novitec also offered an ultra-light exhaust made from Inconel, a superalloy from Formula 1.

The exhaust system sounds spectator as the Ferrari's engine opens up on the German Autobahn. The supercar is quick and brutally accelerates to triple-digit speeds over and over again. The 812 Superfast lives up to its name, hitting 205 mph (330 kph) on the public road, cruising in the left lane while flying past traffic.

Ferrari is already preparing the 812's successor, and spy shots have captured it out testing in the last few months. The company is trying to hide it under the Roma's body, but the V12 soundtrack is easy to identify. The automaker plans to launch 15 new models by 2026, and with the Purosangue revealed, Ferrari can get back to designing new supercars.