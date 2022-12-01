Listen to this article

It feels like the current-generation Ford F-150 is still a new machine, but it's been on the market for a couple of years already. That means a mid-cycle facelift is in the works, and these new spy images offer our first look at what could be an updated truck for the 2024 model year.

Spotted in public near Ford headquarters in Michigan, there's no mistaking this truck for an F-150. The notched side windows and partially visible FX4 are dead giveaways, and it's too small to be a Super Duty. Camouflage does a great job of hiding the front and rear of the pickup, making it very tough to pick out design changes. The general structure of the headlights appears the same, though we could have slight variances in design. Ford already offers the F-150 with different grille styles, but the heavy covers suggest minor revisions to the overall size and shape.

Gallery: 2024 Ford F-150 Facelift Spy Photos

12 Photos

It's not uncommon for automakers to use excessive camouflage at the back for minor changes. That could be the case here, though our spy sources tell us a new multi-function tailgate could be in the works. Small changes to the taillights and new branding on the tailgate are also possible.

Minor changes are also possible inside the cab. Our sources believe an updated center stack is in development; a very close look through the side glass appears to show covers sitting atop the dash, supporting this theory.

Under the skin, there's no word on powertrain changes. Presently, the F-150 is available with numerous choices including an entry-level 3.3-liter V6, a 2.7-liter or 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, a 5.0-liter V8, and the 3.5-liter PowerBoost hybrid V6. There's also the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 in the F-150 Raptor R, but that's a very different rig from the normal F-Series.

These photos represent our very first sighting of the facelifted truck, so pinning down an exact timeframe for a debut is tough. Our sources believe this is a 2024 model-year pickup, which would likely mean a reveal sometime later in 2023.