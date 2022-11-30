Listen to this article

'Tis the season, everyone. Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Bodhi Day, or one of the many other special holidays this time of year, festive apparel is generally part of the experience. On that front, Mopar is back with another ugly sweater guaranteed to warm your motoring heart, figuratively and literally. And it brought friends.

Joining the sweater are two pairs of matching socks, boasting the same red-white-blue colors with a bit of black to ensure Mopar branding stands out when you're resting feet-up by the fire. Snowflakes, stripes, and checkered patterns are printed on the socks, but the sweater adds Hemi to the sleeves and crisscrossing pistons to the upper chest. In the middle is a large round Christmas tree ornament, emblazoned with more Mopar branding. Too bad you can't hang it on the tree. Actually, you can.

There are a whole host of holiday items from Mopar this year and yes, a blue ornament like the one on the sweater is available. It will set you back $8.95, and if you want to give it as a gift, you can buy Mopar holiday wrapping paper. Mopar says the roll is large enough to wrap nine medium-sized gifts, but it's a tad pricey for something destined to be crumpled up and tossed into the hall for the cat to play with. A roll costs $49.95, but that gets you paper with custom graphics and grid lines on the back so you can make straight cuts. Seems legit.

Not into weird holiday colors and patterns? Mopar offers a host of "normal" items as well, ranging from drinkware sets to duffel bags and cold-weather clothing a bit more appropriate to wear in public. As for the ugly sweater, it's medium-knit and sells for $79.95 – a bit more than the first Mopar sweater we saw back in 2020. The socks come in a package of two pairs, made from 100-percent jacquard material and priced at $29.95