Listen to this article

The Audi A6 E-Tron is entering the final stages of its development. The German automaker is currently in Scandinavia to perform cold winter tests of the electric vehicle, which is supposed to debut in its final form towards the end of next year. You don’t have to wait 10 to 12 months to see its final design, however, as a set of new renderings draws a pretty accurate picture of what can be expected from the zero-emissions sedan from Ingolstadt.

Our photographers in Sweden caught a prototype of the A6 E-Tron earlier this week and our colleagues at Kolesa.ru produced new exclusive digital drawings based on those shots. The trial vehicle was covered with a full-body camouflage, though there are certain design elements that can already be seen. Plus, the A6 E-Tron concept gave us a pretty good idea of what the overall styling would be.

Gallery: Audi A6 E-Tron new renderings

2 Photos

This isn’t the model’s first rendering, though. Back in April this year, the same artist envisioned the A6’s electric brother for the first time and this new interpretation looks sleeker and more refined. There are tweaks to the front fascia and the overall profile, as well as a new set of aerodynamically optimized wheels. Overall, this looks like a very sleek and stylish sedan ready for the EV era.

From what we know so far, the A6 E-Tron will ride on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, which will be shared with the next-generation Porsche Macan that will switch to electric power. The exact specifications of the A6’s electric powertrain are a mystery for now, though the concept had a dual-motor system with a peak output of 470 horsepower (350 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters). If the production model offers performance numbers that are close to these figures, the A6 E-Tron should become one of Audi’s most powerful sedans.

While the development and testing procedures of the new model are in the advanced stages, we believe Audi needs at least several more months until the product is ready for its market launch. Don’t expect to see it without the disguise before the summer of next year.