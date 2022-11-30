Listen to this article

Development of the refreshed Porsche 911 continues on the Nürburgring. This spy video lets us see the new model on the move.

In front, the updated 911 adopts active shutters on each side of the fascia. This one has little auxiliary lights on the outer edges, but the lamps appear to be placeholders because they don't integrate into the body. In the center of the nose, there are sensors for the driver-assist tech.

This car rides on mismatched wheels. The ones in front have Y-shaped spokes. At the back, there's a 10-spoke design. Both have a black finish.

At the back, Porsche's engineers install a panel to conceal the bumper. The two exhaust pipes occupy a location closer to the center. The taillights continue to consist of a skinny light strip with thicker lamps on each side.

Inside, recent spy shots let us see the revised instrument cluster. There's now a fully digital display. In the pictures, the tachometer is in the center, and the speedometer is on the left. Another gauge is on the right, but the info isn't visible because a computer screen conceals what it's showing.

Powertrain changes for the standard Carrera are still a mystery. However, we know that a hybrid powertrain joins the refreshed 911 lineup. The electrified system reportedly puts an emphasis on power, rather than improving fuel efficiency. A more aggressive GTS variant is also under development.

We expect at least some members of the updated 911 range to go on sale in 2023. Porsche Italia CEO Pietro Innocenti told Motor1 Italy that the hybrid was arriving "soon" without offering any specific timing details for the debut.

Porsche's engineering team is staying very busy with vehicle development. There are test mules for the next-gen fully electric 718 Boxster running around. The refreshed Taycan has a new, smoother nose. The crew is working on the revised Cayenne. Plus, the Macan EV is on the way.