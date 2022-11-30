Listen to this article

Ford is enjoying a strong demand for its electric vehicles in the United States – in October alone, some 6,261 units were delivered, representing a major 120-percent increase over October of 2021. A significant part of that growth comes thanks to the Mustang Mach-E, which has just reached an important production milestone. The 150,000th electric crossover has rolled off the assembly lines as the Blue oval company continues to expand the markets in which the Mustang EV is offered.

Mass production of the Mustang Mach-E started in 2020 and since October 2021, the electric crossover has also been in production at Ford’s manufacturing plant in Chongqing, China. For 2023, the battery-powered model will be available to customers in a total of 37 countries around the world, up from 22 when the vehicle was first released some two years ago.

Gallery: Ford produces 150,000th Mustang Mach-E

3 Photos

“When we put the pony on this Mustang, we knew we’d have skeptics. What we didn’t quite know then was just how popular this car would become. I love seeing Mustang Mach-E vehicles on the road and talking to customers, and I am seeing more and more of them,” Darren Palmer, vice president at Ford Model e division, comments.

Some of the newest additions to the Mustang Mach-E’s markets are New Zealand, Brazil, and Argentina, which are all part of Ford’s broader strategy of reaching an annual EV production of 600,000 units by the end of 2023. By 2026, the manufacturer wants to start building more than 2 million electric vehicles each year. An essential part of that plan is the Cuautitlán Stamping and Assembly Plant where 150,000th Mustang Mach-E was assembled.

As with every other new beginning, not everything goes smoothly, however. Just recently, Consumer Reports took down the electric crossover from its list of recommended vehicles. In the latest Auto Reliability Survey from the organization, the Mustang Mach-E didn’t perform impressively and became the only current EV to lose Consumer Reports' recommendation.