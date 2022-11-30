Listen to this article

The current-generation Audi A5 range has been around since 2017 and needless to say, it's in dire need of a major revamp. While we have yet to see any prototype of the midsize luxury car being tested on the road, be it one of its three body styles, the latest iteration of the two-door A5 receives recognition from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

The IIHS has announced that it has awarded the 2023 Audi A5 Coupe its highest honor in terms of safety, the Top Safety Pick Plus. This is the 15th Top Safety Pick Plus award for Audi this year, making it the brand with the most number of the said distinction.

According to the IIHS, the 2023 Audi A5 Coupe received the award because of the updated headlights for the whole lineup. There are two available headlight systems for the Audi A5 Coupe range, namely Matrix-design LEDs and laser lights. Both systems receive Acceptable and Good ratings, respectively, which is a prerequisite for getting the highest "Plus" distinction.

Of note, the 2022 Audi A5 Coupe Premium trim only has LED reflectors, which received a Marginal rating, ergo, disqualifying the model from receiving the highest award. This system is now unavailable for the 2023 model year.

Apart from the headlights, the standard and optional front crash prevention systems of the 2023 Audi A5 Coupe earned Superior ratings in the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations. This caps off the requirements for getting the highest Top Safety Pick Plus award.

There's not much of any other update for the A5 range recently, except for the additional power and standard all-wheel drive across the entire range. We'll see what Audi has in store for the nameplate in the years to come but electrification isn't too far-fetched given the direction that the company's heading at this point.