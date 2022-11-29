Listen to this article

We already know what the new Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato looks like, but the bones are still a mystery. Full disclosure is just hours away, but Lamborghini offers a final teaser of what we can expect from this most unlikely supercar.

The setting for this short video is the Nurburgring, where cars sliding through grass usually means something bad just happened. For example, if the blue Huracan STO we see first in the video inadvertently cuts a corner, spins and a collision with the fence are a likely outcome. But then we see the Sterrato enter the track, and it's not coming from one of the many paved access points.

By now, you should know that the Huracan Sterrato is a rally-themed supercar built for fun on and off the pavement. Numerous spy photos have captured test vehicles in action. We've also seen Sterrato teasers and the exterior revealed, so we have some idea of what to expect. It will join the Porsche 911 Dakar in the rare world of production-built exotics with raised suspension and all-terrain tires, trading a bit of on-road performance for better bite in the dirt.

Aside from showing the Huracan Sterrato litereally slinging mud, this teaser video gives us an opportunity to compare the design and ride height with a road-focused Lambo. There's certainly no mistaking the Sterrato's fender arches and roof rails for any other Huracan trim level. And it does sit a bit higher, but not as much as one might expect. The Porsche 911 Dakar offers up to three inches of extra ground clearance versus a standard model. The Sterrato doesn't appear quite that aggressive.

The Huracan Sterrato is certainly an unexpected offering from Lamborghini, but it's significant for another reason. It will be the final model from the iconic automaker to feature a pure internal combustion engine. Going forward, all new Lamborghinis will feature some measure of electrification, from hybrid systems to the company's first battery-electric vehicle slated to debut later this decade.

The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato will be revealed in full on November 30.