Restoring a damaged vehicle bought from an auction isn’t anything new. People from literally all around the world do it all the time and this is something we admire. Sure, some cars are damaged beyond what is possible and reasonable to be repaired but many deserve a second chance in life. This is exactly the case with this red BMW M240i bought from a Copart online auction.

Before we get into the details, let’s just briefly mention that there’s a little mistake in the video’s description. It says the clip features an M2, however, you can tell by the engine that this is actually an M240i. An excellent car nevertheless, the red coupe has the 3.0-liter B58 engine under the hood and not the N55 of the M2.

The video first shows us the condition of the vehicle when it was bought online – some damage to the front fascia and engine bay, but nothing too dramatic that can’t be restored. Once all the replacement parts are provided by the new owner of the vehicle, the BMW visits the repair shop of Arthur Tussik, whose work we’ve shared many times on Motor1.com. This time around, his job is to restore the original shape and dimensions of the engine bay and get the other parts fitted.

Thankfully, there is no damage to the six-cylinder mill and all Tussik has to do this time is to make sure all angles at the front meet the factory specifications. The skilled mechanic replaces one of the engine bay’s side panels with a part taken from a donor car. In Tussik’s world, this isn’t a difficult task and it probably takes him just a few hours. Once the new part is welded, it gets painted to the vehicle’s main color and protected against corrosion.

The final step in the restoration work of this damaged M240i is putting all available parts back in their places. All the gaps look good and everything fits as it should. All in all, this repair took Tussik 15 hours and the car is now ready to be taken to the paint shop for a full respray of the front end and final assembly.