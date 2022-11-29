Listen to this article

Tesla is not among the automakers that release physical upgrades for their vehicles very often. The electric products of the company are constantly being improved through over-the-air software updates but it seems that a major upgrade is coming for one of its best-selling models. The Model 3, which has been on the market for about five years now, will reportedly go under the knife for some important changes to make it more appealing to customers.

Reuters has a new report claiming the redesign wears the Highland internal codename and that the focus will be on reducing the complexity in the interior of the Model 3. Tesla’s ultimate goal is reduced production costs – and hopefully, lower the sticker prices – but the manufacturer is not limiting its efforts only to the production side of the EV sedan. Quoting information from “four people with knowledge,” the publication says a revamp is also coming for some of the features inside the cabin.

Gallery: 2022 Tesla Model 3

22 Photos

In addition, some minor visual changes could also be introduced to make the Model 3 look fresh for another four or five years on the market. Tesla did a similar facelift for the Model S, which got a new and sleeker front fascia when it was given a mid-cycle boost in April 2016. Among the improvements were new comfort features, such as heated and ventilated front seats and a medical-grade HEPA air filter, as well as two new wood trim options. We expect the EV automaker to follow a similar recipe with its smaller and better-selling Model 3 sedan.

The most interesting piece of information from Reuters’ report, however, seems to be the fact that the article suggests the Model 3 could also receive an airplane-inspired yoke instead of a traditional steering wheel. This is what the Model S got with last year’s update and Reuters believes Tesla could continue this path without, however, having a confirmation from the company.

The facelifted Model 3 will reportedly go into production at Tesla’s Chinese factory in Shanghai in the third quarter of the year. Logically, Tesla’s Freemont plant will also have the revamped electric sedan on the production lines, though it is not known when the production in California would start.