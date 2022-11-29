Listen to this article

Polestar is on its way to bolstering its EV lineup. In fact, the Geely-owned automaker has already revealed its upcoming EV roadster model, previewed in prototype form earlier this year as the O 2 concept.

Arriving as the Polestar 6 for its production version, this convertible is bound to take on the Porsche 911 and Taycan – at least in vehicle dynamics. That's according to Edward Trinh, Polestar Australia's Product Planning Manager, who spoke to the media during an event that highlights the O 2 concept.

Gallery: Polestar O2 Electric Roadster Concept

15 Photos

"[The] 911, the Taycan – they’re the types of cars we’re looking at. We believe they’re the benchmarks in the industry for vehicle dynamics," said Trinh as reported by Drive.

This comparison between Polestar and Porsche isn't the first we've heard so far. Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath went on record last year saying that it's competing with Porsche for the "best electrically powered premium sports car.” The Polestar 4, the company's coupe SUV to slot above the Polestar 3, is pegged to take on the Macan EV.

The Polestar 6 will sit atop the brand’s bespoke aluminum platform using an in-house developed 800-volt EV architecture. This platform will also underpin the Polestar 5 sedan.

With a dual motor setup, this platform is said to have the capability to handle as much as 884 horsepower (650 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque. For the Polestar 6, a sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) is expected to be around 3.2 seconds. The top speed, on the other hand, should be around 155 mph (250 km/h).

The Polestar 6 will enter production in 2026. The first 500 numbered "LA Concept" edition models will feature the concept’s Sky blue exterior paint, light leather interior, and unique 21-inch wheels.