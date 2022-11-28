Listen to this article

The Audi 200 is a stylish sedan from the late 1980s and very early '90s. The one in this video starts in rough shape but receives a deep clean that brings the car back to life.

First thing's first with this Audi. It has moss growing on the body, so the clip starts with a deep clean from soap and water. Just that work goes a long way to rejuvenating the car's appearance, but this clip doesn't stop there.

The original owner contributed a set of wheels with a V-shaped spoke pattern, rather than the original design. The team details them individually and brings them back to a shine. Even the spare tire gets some attention.

The Audi's interior is not much better than the outside. The floor mats come out for shampooing, pressure washing, and vacuuming. With the seats removed, there's full access to clean the dark blue carpet. It comes out looking great. Steam helps bring the steering wheel back to looking brand new.

Despite the moldy exterior, this car is still mechanically strong. At the end of the video, the engine barks to life and then settles into an idle. The dashboard gauges are still working too. It has a five-speed manual transmission swap, which might make the car more interesting to drive once these guys make the 200 fully roadworthy again.

The Audi 200 was the brand's range-topping product in the United States before the arrival of the V8 sedan. Buyers could get them as a four-door or a five-door wagon. They were available with versions of Audi's venerable inline-five-cylinder engine. Briefly, the 20-valve variant of the turbocharged mill was available making an impressive-for-the-time 217 horsepower (162 kilowatts).

In the US, the Audi 100 was the successor. After that, the Four Rings introduced its modern model nomenclature with names like A4, A6, and A8.