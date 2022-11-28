Listen to this article

In addition to building a variety of high-end vehicles, Aston Martin also dabbles in architecture. The latest creation is the company's first building in Japan. It's located in the Minami Aoyama area of Tokyo.

Aston Martin's designers worked with a local architect to craft the four-story building's appearance. The team from the automaker also styled the interior, including selecting the furniture. The structure's amenities include an automotive gallery, which is a fancy term for a garage. A wine cellar, home cinema, and gym are also among the luxuries. The terrace on the roof provides a view of Tokyo.

The building's exterior on one side has black, vertical elements that provide coverage over a window that spans the structure's whole width. Another section has floor-to-ceiling windows on each floor. A grille and a small lawn are on the roof.

The interior has lots of black wood covering the walls and ceiling. One room is below the garage, so the owner can sit there and look at Aston Martins at eye level.

"Outside, we’ve created a striking architectural form with clean lines and seamless boundaries so the residents can connect with and experience this unique location. Inside, we’ve catered to the senses, using a holistic combination of elements and materials to create a calm and relaxing space for them to retreat," said Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman.

The Aston Martin home is still under construction. The company expects to finish the build in November 2023.

In 2020, Aston Martin premiered the $7.7-million Sylvan Rock house about two hours away from Manhattan. Its design featured sharp lines and large windows. In addition to the 5,983-square-foot home, there was a treehouse and three guest house pods. The driveway was 2,000 feet long.

Later in 2020, Aston Martin announced it was creating five homes on the 59th and 60th floors at 130 William in New York City. They had touches like blackened oak Italian cabinetry, a cashmere-covered headboard in the bedroom, and lots of marble in the kitchen. Buyers even had the option to add a racing simulator room, office, or library to their house. Customers also got a custom DBX with Parliament Green leather interior, marble stone inlays, and satin-finish walnut trim.