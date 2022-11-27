Listen to this article

Wooden automotive replicas aren't new to us here at Motor1. However, most vehicles turned into wooden scale models we've seen so far are supercars, sports cars, and even historical icons.

This time around, though, YouTube's Woodworking Art chose the Toyota Camry as its muse for its latest project. As you know, the Camry has been the best-selling sedan in the US for two decades, which makes this woodwork practically an automotive art for the masses.

Gallery: 2020 Toyota Camry AWD: First Drive

86 Photos

But that didn't mean that it was any easier than the other works we've seen on this channel. As this eighth-generation model (internally coded XV70) is the sportiest-looking Camry to date, you can imagine the bevy of chiseled lines and curve employed on the scale model.

As seen in the video atop this page, the process was tedious. The front and rear fascias did come with a lot of details, like the meshed grille and other non-straight lines – all of which the artist was able to capture in his work. We definitely love the movable parts involved, such as the doors, hood, trunk, side mirrors, and wheels. Even the interior received some detailed representation, as well, as are the working front and rear suspension and steering mechanism.

It took the artist 35 consecutive days to finish the project. Using a type of wood called Fokieni, he used various processes to complete the work, including hand carving, machine cutter, and other woodworking tools.

If you're interested in this woodwork, know that the artist is selling his craft. We suspect you can also commission a specific work with him, though we don't have any information about the pricing. You may contact the artist by sending an email to woodworldhv@gmail.com.