The Festive Mini is returning for 2022, bringing back the bright and colorful Mini Cooper SE on the road, continuing a tradition that started four years ago. This time around, the project shines brighter than ever with more LEDs.

Created by Nicholas ‘Nico’ Martin, the Festive Mini is supported by Mini UK and its Oxford Plant, with the aim to raise funds for two charities close to Martin's heart. As opposed to last year's version, the Mini Electric (or the Mini Cooper SE in the US) this year is wrapped in 3,000 app-controlled twinkly LEDs, capable of generating customizable animations. These include light patterns and messages, as well as rhythms synced to songs.

Each individual light is available to sponsor for just £2 or around $2.5, Martin will be visiting as many streets as possible in his hometown to spread festive cheer. The Festive Mini will officially switch on at The Lexicon Bracknell, on November 25, 2022.

The benefitting charities this year are the MS Trust and Duchenne UK, which are both close to Martin's heart.

"My mother was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis seven years ago and the MS Trust was instrumental in supporting her to understand her condition and how to cope," Martin said.

"Back in 2019, I was asked to take the Festive Mini to surprise an incredible young boy, Marcus Rooks, who had been diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy – a genetic condition that causes degeneration of muscles. It was incredible to see his smile light up and a reminder that the Festive Mini is truly special and brings joy to many each year," Martin recalled.

You can follow Martin and the Festive Mini through his Instagram, or anticipate its journey and donate to the cause by visiting the dedicated Festive Mini website.