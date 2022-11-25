Listen to this article

Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

The Audi A3 refresh appears to be rather extensive. The openings in the grille and the front fascia look larger. The changes at the rear look less significant. Decals on the doors indicate this vehicle is performing a research and development trip.

The Audi Q6 E-Tron is an upcoming electric crossover. The Sportback variant boasts a sleeker roofline. Look for a debut in 2023.

There's also an RS variant of the Q6 E-Tron on the horizon. It would have a higher output from the electric motors. This is the standard, boxier variant, rather than the Sportback in the other photos.

These shots provided our first look inside the replacement for the Lamborghini Aventador. The digital instrument cluster includes a tachometer with an 8,500-rpm redline, a driver assistance display, and an error monitor. The body retains Lambo's familiar, wedge-shaped styling.

The Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class is due for a refresh. This is the shooting brake variant. The most significant upgrades are on the nose. The taillights get tweaks too.

The Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class will replace the coupe and convertible variants of the C- and E-Class. This is the droptop variant. AMG versions are also on the way, but this is the standard one.

Mini prepares to go electric with the Aceman crossover. We don't expect a full debut until 2024, so there should be far more spy shots and videos before the premiere.

